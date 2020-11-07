1/1
Patricia Marjorie (Parker) HOLDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at her home in Windermere, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 79. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late John Holden. Loving mother of Ruth Spence (Randy), and Mary Geisberger (Dave). Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Jacob, and Lauren. Dear sister of Eric Parker (Denise), and sister-in-law of Steve Smith. Daughter of the late Lloyd and Kathleen (Kay) Parker. Predeceased by her sister Joanne Smith. Patricia was an aunt to her many nieces and nephews; she will be missed dearly. The family wishes to thank Yolande McChesney for her wonderful care and support, nurse Samantha Miller of ParaMed, the palliative care team, nurse practitioner Susan Clark and Dr. Martin along with the doctors and staff at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Toronto. The family would also like to thank the many friends and family of Windermere and the surrounding community for their never-ending help and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Windermere Christ Church would be very much appreciated and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.reynoldsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved