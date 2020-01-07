Home

Patrick Timothy Stephenson

Patrick Timothy Stephenson In Memoriam
In loving memory of Tim Stephenson who passed away December 31, 2019. Our family circle has been broken, A link gone from our chain, Though we're parted for a while, We know we'll meet again. Some day we hope to meet you, Some day, we know not when, We shall meet in a better land And never part again. We shall meet with many a loved one That was torn from our embrace, We shall listen to their voices, And behold them face to face. Sunshine passes, shadows fall, Love's remembrance outlast all, It's not good bye forever It's good bye for now. Love ya Always and Forever! Deb, Rob, Clayton & Sam, Ryan, (Mother) Patricia, Ray & Irene, Rick, Ted & Line, Mat & Bonnie and families.
