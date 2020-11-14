Passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's and kidney failure. Loving mother of Debbie Vincent (Andrew), Gerry Hoffman (Sandra), and Laura Hoffman-Steiger (Brian). Patsie was the proud grandmother of Johnathan, Corban, Kristopher, Bryson, and Courtney, great-grandmother to Sloan. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Edna (Ferguson) Grimes; husband Wes Hoffman; sisters, Ruth, Jean, Shirley, Mazie, Dorothy; and brother Ray. She loved to knit, crochet and do puzzles, but her greatest passion was writing poetry. Pat was very proud to have had some of her poems published with The National Library of Poetry. We will be forever grateful to our cousin Viola for spending the last four days of our mother's life by her bedside. She loved and supported Mom to the end. In keeping with Pat's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. If desired, memorial contributions to Muskoka OSPCA greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com