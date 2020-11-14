1/1
Patsie Marie HOFFMAN
Passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's and kidney failure. Loving mother of Debbie Vincent (Andrew), Gerry Hoffman (Sandra), and Laura Hoffman-Steiger (Brian). Patsie was the proud grandmother of Johnathan, Corban, Kristopher, Bryson, and Courtney, great-grandmother to Sloan. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Edna (Ferguson) Grimes; husband Wes Hoffman; sisters, Ruth, Jean, Shirley, Mazie, Dorothy; and brother Ray. She loved to knit, crochet and do puzzles, but her greatest passion was writing poetry. Pat was very proud to have had some of her poems published with The National Library of Poetry. We will be forever grateful to our cousin Viola for spending the last four days of our mother's life by her bedside. She loved and supported Mom to the end. In keeping with Pat's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. If desired, memorial contributions to Muskoka OSPCA greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
