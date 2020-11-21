Died peacefully at Muskoka Landing Nursing Home in Huntsville, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Patterson (nee Dawe). Loving father of Janice Jackson (Steve), Donna DiPardo (Nick), Lori Turner (George) and Doug (Jennifer). Proud grandfather of Kathryn, Shawn, Jackie and Erin, and great-grandfather of Jaxon and Weston. Dear brother to Dr. Edmund Patterson (Diane) and the late Ruthann Bowler (James). Paul will be remembered for his love of photography, his passion for painting and for achieving his certificate to become a scuba diving instructor and then becoming a partner in Float 'n Flag Dive Shop in Burlington. Dad was lucky to have a lot of true friends over the years and caring and attentive neighbours on Lake Waseosa in Huntsville. Mom and Dad loved travelling and enjoyed many cruises in their retirement years. Dad also hiked the Chilkoot Trail in his 50's which was a huge accomplishment. He had a love of all animals and nature. He will be missed by many friends, colleagues and extended relatives. The family would like to thank Dr. John Rea and the staff at Muskoka Landing for all their excellent care. A private family service will be held to honour Paul. If desired, memorial donations to support the Huntsville Hospital Foundation or Muskoka Landing would be appreciated by his family. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com