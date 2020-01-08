|
Passed away suddenly at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of Harold. Loving mother of Michael (Janet), Brian, Amy (Jeramy) and the late Judy. Proud grandmother of Kristin, Jeff, Dylan, Jordan, Simon, Nikita, Chelsea, William and Molly and great-grandmother of Zayden and Tyson (and one on the way). Dear sister of Gwen Kirkness, Marilyn Tremblay and Susan Robertson. Friends will be received at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the church at 11:00 a.m. As your expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Diabetes Association or to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com