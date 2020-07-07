On Thursday, July 2 Penny passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep. Penny (nee Cross) was the dearly loved wife of Donald Obee of Bracebridge in their 56th year of marriage. His dedication and care for Penny until the end is unmatched. She was the beloved mother of Chris (Tara) of Port Sydney and Brent (Jennifer) of Bracebridge, daughter of Milton Cross of Restoule and predeceased by mother, Betty (nee Brown). Loving grandmother of Taylor (Stevan) and Lindsey (Mason) and great-grandmother of Charlotte, all of Orillia. Lovingly remembered by sisters Faye, Lucille (Nick), Jennifer (Brian), Melanie (Randy), and brothers Leslie (Pat), Gary and many nieces and nephews. Penny fought a valiant battle over the past 11 years while dealing with cancer and later dementia and in the end decided that it was time for her to go to be with her Mom. The family would like to thank Dr. Dechert for her loving care and compassion for Penny. To her caregivers, Cindy, Sherry, Jessica, Jennifer C, Jennifer E, Jody, Crystal and her nurse Barb we cannot thank you enough, for your care and dedication towards Penny over the last 3 years. We consider you a part of the family now. As per Penny's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Penny's life will take place at a later date, when more friends and family can gather. If desired, please consider memorial donations to Lung Cancer Canada or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca