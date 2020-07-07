1/1
Penny Lynn Obee
1946-01-05 - 2020-07-02
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, July 2 Penny passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep. Penny (nee Cross) was the dearly loved wife of Donald Obee of Bracebridge in their 56th year of marriage. His dedication and care for Penny until the end is unmatched. She was the beloved mother of Chris (Tara) of Port Sydney and Brent (Jennifer) of Bracebridge, daughter of Milton Cross of Restoule and predeceased by mother, Betty (nee Brown). Loving grandmother of Taylor (Stevan) and Lindsey (Mason) and great-grandmother of Charlotte, all of Orillia. Lovingly remembered by sisters Faye, Lucille (Nick), Jennifer (Brian), Melanie (Randy), and brothers Leslie (Pat), Gary and many nieces and nephews. Penny fought a valiant battle over the past 11 years while dealing with cancer and later dementia and in the end decided that it was time for her to go to be with her Mom. The family would like to thank Dr. Dechert for her loving care and compassion for Penny. To her caregivers, Cindy, Sherry, Jessica, Jennifer C, Jennifer E, Jody, Crystal and her nurse Barb we cannot thank you enough, for your care and dedication towards Penny over the last 3 years. We consider you a part of the family now. As per Penny's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Penny's life will take place at a later date, when more friends and family can gather. If desired, please consider memorial donations to Lung Cancer Canada or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service
19 Ross Street
Barrie, ON L4N 1E8
(705) 734-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved