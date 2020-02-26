|
Passed away suddenly at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. At the age of 62. Beloved husband and best friend of Gail deVries. Loving father of Shanda deVries, and Cody deVries. Much loved brother of Corby Kennedy (Rob Burrows).Son of the late Peter and Shirley deVries. Brother-in-law of Bruce Fraser, Sheila Tokarek, Joyce McNab, Ruth Kotchapaw, Pete Fraser, and Marion Hughes. In keeping with Peter's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to or a , would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 26, 2020