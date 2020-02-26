Home

Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
Peter Klaas deVries

Peter Klaas deVries Obituary
Passed away suddenly at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. At the age of 62. Beloved husband and best friend of Gail deVries. Loving father of Shanda deVries, and Cody deVries. Much loved brother of Corby Kennedy (Rob Burrows).Son of the late Peter and Shirley deVries. Brother-in-law of Bruce Fraser, Sheila Tokarek, Joyce McNab, Ruth Kotchapaw, Pete Fraser, and Marion Hughes. In keeping with Peter's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to or a , would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 26, 2020
