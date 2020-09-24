Peter passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17th at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. He was in his 88th year. A beloved husband to Dawn (Parkinson) for over 61 years. He will be sadly missed by daughter Patty, son Michael (Holly Southwell), daughter Bonnie (Mark Young). Peter was a very hard-working man who filled his life with many accomplishments. He always identified himself with being a farmer, but he was that and so much more. He for many years took great pride in creating the best garden soil in the area for which he is still remembered. Living only a few miles from where he was born and raised, he appreciated the quiet country life. An appreciation he passed on to his family. There will be a small private graveside service. Rest in Peace Peter.