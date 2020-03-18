Home

POWERED BY

Ray S. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray S. Smith Obituary
Dr. Megan Stephenson for her great care of Ray over many years. He was lucky to be your patient. The Nursing staff at Huntsville Hospital, who were not only gentle and caring with Dad, but who gave us the confidence that he was in good hands. Cheryl and staff at Billingsley's Funeral Home, for their compassion and guidance. When your heart is lost, your head needs direction and you gave us that. Our friends and family who are so cherished. The calls, the cards, the food, the visits and all the love, helped us through such a tough time. We will always be grateful! With Love, The Smith Family
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -