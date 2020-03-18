|
Dr. Megan Stephenson for her great care of Ray over many years. He was lucky to be your patient. The Nursing staff at Huntsville Hospital, who were not only gentle and caring with Dad, but who gave us the confidence that he was in good hands. Cheryl and staff at Billingsley's Funeral Home, for their compassion and guidance. When your heart is lost, your head needs direction and you gave us that. Our friends and family who are so cherished. The calls, the cards, the food, the visits and all the love, helped us through such a tough time. We will always be grateful! With Love, The Smith Family
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 18, 2020