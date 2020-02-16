|
|
Ray Samuel Smith, 89 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Born on July 8, 1930 in Huntsville to parents Samuel and Annie Smith (nee Middlebrook). Predeceased by his beloved wife Wilma Smith (nee Northcott) on September 6, 2006. Ray is survived by his children, Garry Smith, Brenda (Garry) Sparling, Terry (Debbie) Smith, Shelley (Edd) Groomes, Virginia (Rob) Dempsey and Adam Smith. He is the proud grandfather of Sam, Cassandra, Michaela, Neil, Jaime, Kyle, Ashlea, Terry, Amy, Kelsey, Alex, Hannah, Patrick, Mason, Harper and the late Trinity. Cherished great-grandfather of 22. Ray is predeceased by two brothers and five sisters. He will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive guests on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Billingsley Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Huntsville or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 16, 2020