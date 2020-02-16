Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Samuel Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Samuel Smith Obituary
Ray Samuel Smith, 89 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Born on July 8, 1930 in Huntsville to parents Samuel and Annie Smith (nee Middlebrook). Predeceased by his beloved wife Wilma Smith (nee Northcott) on September 6, 2006. Ray is survived by his children, Garry Smith, Brenda (Garry) Sparling, Terry (Debbie) Smith, Shelley (Edd) Groomes, Virginia (Rob) Dempsey and Adam Smith. He is the proud grandfather of Sam, Cassandra, Michaela, Neil, Jaime, Kyle, Ashlea, Terry, Amy, Kelsey, Alex, Hannah, Patrick, Mason, Harper and the late Trinity. Cherished great-grandfather of 22. Ray is predeceased by two brothers and five sisters. He will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive guests on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Billingsley Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Huntsville or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -