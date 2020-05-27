It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Dwayne on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. Dwayne was in his 66th year. Left to mourn are his parents Raymond and Ellen Delay (nee Zabor). He was the dear brother of David, Gary (Cindy), Michael (Trish), Linda (Darryl), Ruthann (d. Pat), Cheryl (d. George) and Brenda (Michael). Dwayne was the loving and proud uncle to 19 nieces and nephews. Dwayne always found things to keep himself busy and had a special interest in Ham radio, astronomy and gardening. One of his greatest delights however, was the time spent working away on small engines with his dad. A Private family graveside service was held. Memorial donations in memory of Dwayne may be made to the Arthritis Society or to the Sick Kids Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 27, 2020.