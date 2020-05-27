Raymond "Dwayne" DELAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Dwayne on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. Dwayne was in his 66th year. Left to mourn are his parents Raymond and Ellen Delay (nee Zabor). He was the dear brother of David, Gary (Cindy), Michael (Trish), Linda (Darryl), Ruthann (d. Pat), Cheryl (d. George) and Brenda (Michael). Dwayne was the loving and proud uncle to 19 nieces and nephews. Dwayne always found things to keep himself busy and had a special interest in Ham radio, astronomy and gardening. One of his greatest delights however, was the time spent working away on small engines with his dad. A Private family graveside service was held. Memorial donations in memory of Dwayne may be made to the Arthritis Society or to the Sick Kids Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved