|
|
Passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, in his 100th year, after a short illness, at Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre, Toronto, ON. Born to Newfoundlander parents Ralph and Minnie on September 27, 1920, he spent the first six years of his life in Newfoundland, with younger brother Austin (all deceased). Moved with family back to Toronto as his father sought employment. Reg was educated in Toronto and Huntsville, ON, (elementary and high school) before enlisting and serving in the Air Force during WWII. He met his wife (Naomi, nee Treuman) at Muskoka Baptist Camp (now Conference) and married 10 days before going off to war for two years. Upon his return, the couple settled in Barrie, ON and raised three children, David (Marjolaine), Ruth, and John (deceased). He continued studying university courses and worked in different sales positions. At the age of 40, Reg returned to school and obtained his Permanent Elementary School Teaching Certificate, and eventually majored in Special Education. He taught for 21 years before retiring in 1984. Reg had a life-long love-affair with music. His mother bought the family a piano in the early days (although there was very little money), and provided him with lessons, but he was largely self-taught and became an excellent piano player and accompanist for his wife, a trained gospel singer. In their retirement, Reg and Naomi moved north to the outskirts of Huntsville, ON near Mary Lake, where they would regularly visit retirement and nursing homes to share their music. Reg continued to play piano in his later years, sharing and entertaining in Shepherd Village where they resided until after his wife of 66 years, passed away, then for the last four years, in the Veterans Centre. He was proud of his "Newfy Roots" and rarely missed a chance to talk about "The Rock". He was able to visit Newfoundland several times - twice in his 90s with his daughter, and enjoyed good health most of his days. Reg was predeceased by his wife (September 2009) and son John (1982). He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his surviving daughter Ruth, and son David (Marjolaine) as well as his grandson Sammy and granddaughter Keisha. In lieu of flowers, any monetary tributes may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Sick Kids Hospital. A memorial service will be held on December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Anglican Church in Bomanville, ON. Interment will be in the spring of 2020. The exact date will be publicized in April of next year. Finally, the family would like to thank the dedicated doctors and nurses of the Veterans' Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for their excellent care and concern for not only Reg, but for his family, especially during his illness. Their care, respect, and the dignity given to Reg was greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com