With family by her side, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of Reita Weismiller (nee Clemmens) on November 6, 2020 in her 98th year at North Lambton Lodge, Forest, Ontario. She is now happily reunited with her husband Roy Weismiller (1998) after 22 years of missing him dearly. Loving mother of Wayne Weismiller of Bala and Jayne (Garth) Smith of Plympton-Wyoming. Cherished grandmother of Michael, David, Tory, Kendra, Atlee and Landa and great-grandmother to Adalyn, Benjamin, Tyler, Deegan and Jada. Reita will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. Reita resided in Bala for 77 years where she was known and admired by many. She had relocated to North Lambton Lodge for the past year of her life to be closer to family. Reita loved spending time with family, entertaining, socializing, listening to music and baking her famous butter tarts. Some of her favourite memories were spent at the Weismiller beach. She touched the lives of many and had a love for animals. Reita was witty, clever and had a great sense of humour. Many laughs were shared amongst family and friends over the years. She will always be remembered for her kindness and caring nature, loving embrace and unconditional love. Special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers for providing exceptional care that supported her to stay in the comfort of her own home for many years and also to the staff at North Lambton Lodge for the care, love and support in her last year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army and The Humane Society. Private family service will take place. Celebration of life to follow at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.forestfuneralhome.com
or www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to DENNING'S OF FOREST