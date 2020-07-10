Rene Sabourin

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday July 6th, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Rene, in his 80th year, beloved husband of Pat for 57 years. Loving father of Sheri and Shawn (Lydia). Cherished grandpa of Ben. Dear brother of Wilf, Adele, Leona, Anita, Pauline, Dennis, Lou and Edmond. Predeceased by his sister Alice and his brothers Leo, Mike, Johnny and Gerald. Family and friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Thursday July 9th, from 7-9 pm. Masks are mandatory, and can be provided. A private funeral mass will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Georgetown. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers you may choose to make a donation to the St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto or Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



