1/
Rene Sabourin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday July 6th, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Rene, in his 80th year, beloved husband of Pat for 57 years. Loving father of Sheri and Shawn (Lydia). Cherished grandpa of Ben. Dear brother of Wilf, Adele, Leona, Anita, Pauline, Dennis, Lou and Edmond. Predeceased by his sister Alice and his brothers Leo, Mike, Johnny and Gerald. Family and friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Thursday July 9th, from 7-9 pm. Masks are mandatory, and can be provided. A private funeral mass will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Georgetown. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers you may choose to make a donation to the St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto or Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved