Peacefully, with family by her side, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reta Alexandra Samson Leavens, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Robert Henry Leavens. Devoted mother of Heather (Peter), Arthur (Heidi), Hilary (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Amanda), Emily, Noah. Beloved great grandmother of Chloe, Bryce. Reta's memory will always be cherished by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Garden Terrace and Waterford Residence. Respecting Reta's wishes, a Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society are appreciated. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.kellyfh.ca Funeral care by Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata Chapel 580 Eagleson Rd. 613-591-6580
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 14, 2020