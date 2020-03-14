Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata - KANATA
580 EAGLESON RD
Kanata, ON K2M 1H4
(613) 591-6580
Resources
More Obituaries for Reta LEAVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reta LEAVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reta LEAVENS Obituary
Peacefully, with family by her side, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reta Alexandra Samson Leavens, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Robert Henry Leavens. Devoted mother of Heather (Peter), Arthur (Heidi), Hilary (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Amanda), Emily, Noah. Beloved great grandmother of Chloe, Bryce. Reta's memory will always be cherished by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Garden Terrace and Waterford Residence. Respecting Reta's wishes, a Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society are appreciated. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.kellyfh.ca Funeral care by Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata Chapel 580 Eagleson Rd. 613-591-6580
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -