|
|
Rick passed away suddenly on April 20, 2020, in his 73rd year near his home in Housey's Rapids. He will be lovingly remembered by Jennie, his wife of 50 years, his cherished children Kerry (Dianne), Alison (Paul) and Amber (David) - he was so very proud of each of them. Beloved also by his precious grandchildren Cleora, Kiley, Brayden, Trevor, Porter and Ainsley who brought him so much delight in his role as their Papa. Rick was born and raised in Toronto by his parents the late Jack and Honey Nice who introduced him at an early age to summer life in Muskoka. He spent every summer at their cottage on Kahshe Lake with his three younger brothers Ken (Maria), the late Rob (Linda) and the late Fred. The many happy memories created with his family on Kahshe Lake fueled his desire to have his own place where he could live out his retirement years doing all the things that he loved. Hockey was one of his passions and he enthusiastically played three times a week on an old timers team in Gravenhurst. Rick was very sociable, loved opportunities to interact with people and was well known in the community of Ryde. He will be missed by all whose lives were a part of his. A graduate of Wilfred Laurier University, Rick enjoyed a very fulfilling career as a teacher in East York first as an elementary teacher and later as a math teacher at East York Collegiate. He got immense satisfaction from working with his students. Following his retirement, Rick continued to remain close to the colleagues he met and worked with and looked forward to their annual reunions. A celebration of life is pending until we are all able to gather together. Donations in Rick's memory may be made to a and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.caillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 25, 2020