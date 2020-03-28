|
|
June 15,1955 - March 18,2020 Rick passed away at the age of 64 peacefully with family by his side. Rick is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years Dorothy, loving children; Derek (Stephanie), Jennifer. Cherished Granddaughters; Adrianna and Aubrey. Loving son of Jack and Barb, brother to Ted (Barb), Chris (Wayne). Uncle to Katie (Mark), Laura (Steve) and great-uncle to their children. Rick spent 32 years working with Local 853 as a sprinkler fitter for Fire Protection. Upon retirement at the age of 49, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. Rick's quick whit and charming sense of humour will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare-Bracebridge location. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 28, 2020