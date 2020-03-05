Home

RICHARD NICHOLAS GROH

Peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday February 26th, 2020 Beloved husband of Judi (nee Carroll). Loving father of Colin and his wife Meredith. Cherished grandpa of Finnley and Ellis. Rick is the dear son of James & the late Madeline Groh. He is survived by his sister Maureen Groh-Chamberlain (Doug), nephew Aidan, sister in law Jina Hardy and predeceased by his brother Michael Groh. He will be sadly missed by his brother in law Doug (Anita) Carroll and many friends. At Rick's request, no funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Audley Recreation Center, in the Community Hall, 1955 Audley Road, Ajax on Sunday March 15th, 2020 from 1 - 3 pm. Memorial Donations may be made to the Ajax Public Library Board. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
