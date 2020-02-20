|
Passed away at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was in his 73rd year. Rick was the beloved husband of Gail for over 52 years. Loving father of Kim Alder (Colin), Mike Stephens, and Shawna David. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Eric, Desiree, and Destiny. Great-grandfather of Faith, Savanna, and Bennett. Dear brother of Linda and Barb. Predeceased by his brothers Buck and Rick. Rick will also be missed by his "furry kids" Daisy and Peaches. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 20, 2020