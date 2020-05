Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Bob will be sadly missed by his spouse June; his stepchildren Tony Schell (Cindy) and Laurie Scott (Robert); his four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings Anna Gard and Pat St. Amand (Mary). A private graveside service will be held at Mickle Memorial Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held later once the Covid restrictions have lifted. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com