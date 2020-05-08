Robert David ST. AMAND
Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Bob will be sadly missed by his spouse June; his stepchildren Tony Schell (Cindy) and Laurie Scott (Robert); his four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings Anna Gard and Pat St. Amand (Mary). A private graveside service will be held at Mickle Memorial Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held later once the Covid restrictions have lifted. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 8, 2020.
