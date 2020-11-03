1/1
Robert Edwin Giddings
Peacefully at Tri Town Extendicare in Haileybury on Friday, October 30, 2020 Robert "Bob" Giddings passed away at the age of 86. Loving husband of the late Shirley Yvonne Giddings (nee Gardiner). Beloved father of Sharon (late Tom) Bain of Bracebridge, Sandra (late Arnold) Land of Parry Sound, Lyn (Terry) Moore of Bracebridge, Robert Jr. of Calgary, Alan (Trish) Giddings of Stratford, Janice (the late Doug) Miller of Parry Sound, Wayne (Linda) Giddings of Cambridge and Doug (Claudette) Giddings of Calgary. Also left to mourn are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Doris Giddings. Predeceased by his grandsons Mark and Matthew and his parents Robert & Ivy Giddings and his brother Guy Giddings. Bob was a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion. His many friends and family will forever miss his cackling laughter. Cremation has taken place at Lakeview Crematorium, Haileybury. Arrangements entrusted to BUFFAM LEVEILLE FUNERAL HOME 705-672-3122. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences accepted at www.buffamleveille.com.

Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
