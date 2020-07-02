Passed away peacefully in his 75th year on Sunday, June 21 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born on December 2, 1945 in Bracebridge to the late Gordon Black and Lenore Black (nee Newark). Bob started his career in trucking at the local dairy company at the age of 16. He met the love of his life Theresa (nee Kingshott) in 1965. They married in October of 1967 and had two daughters. After driving for several local companies, he realized his dream of being his own boss and purchased his own truck in 1986. He drove long distance for many companies where he made numerous friends until his retirement in 2007. Not one to idle he started working for Discount car rental in Bracebridge until his last day on Friday, June 12, 2020. Bob leaves behind his wife Theresa (nee Kingshott); daughters Tracy (Alan) and Robin. Grandchildren; Jamie (Cara), Brandon, Brice and Megan. He will be dearly missed by his brothers and a sisters - in-laws; Sheila (the late Ron), Judy, Arnold, Barb (the late Ted), Betty, Ken, Deb, Bev and Deb and he will always be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was a member of the Bracebridge Legion for many years enjoying a beer after work with his many friends. We'll miss sitting on the back deck having a beer with you while you gave us advice, hearing about your day, your opinion ( of which you were never wrong) and you coaching the Leafs on from your chair. You showed us the true meaning of courage and standing up for what's right. We love and miss you so much. Rest in peace now; you've earned it. A private family service will take place. For those who wish, memorial donations to the OSPCA - Muskoka would be greatly appreciated.