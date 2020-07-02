1/1
Robert Gordon BLACK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in his 75th year on Sunday, June 21 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born on December 2, 1945 in Bracebridge to the late Gordon Black and Lenore Black (nee Newark). Bob started his career in trucking at the local dairy company at the age of 16. He met the love of his life Theresa (nee Kingshott) in 1965. They married in October of 1967 and had two daughters. After driving for several local companies, he realized his dream of being his own boss and purchased his own truck in 1986. He drove long distance for many companies where he made numerous friends until his retirement in 2007. Not one to idle he started working for Discount car rental in Bracebridge until his last day on Friday, June 12, 2020. Bob leaves behind his wife Theresa (nee Kingshott); daughters Tracy (Alan) and Robin. Grandchildren; Jamie (Cara), Brandon, Brice and Megan. He will be dearly missed by his brothers and a sisters - in-laws; Sheila (the late Ron), Judy, Arnold, Barb (the late Ted), Betty, Ken, Deb, Bev and Deb and he will always be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was a member of the Bracebridge Legion for many years enjoying a beer after work with his many friends. We'll miss sitting on the back deck having a beer with you while you gave us advice, hearing about your day, your opinion ( of which you were never wrong) and you coaching the Leafs on from your chair. You showed us the true meaning of courage and standing up for what's right. We love and miss you so much. Rest in peace now; you've earned it. A private family service will take place. For those who wish, memorial donations to the OSPCA - Muskoka would be greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved