|
|
Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in his 78th year. Bob was the beloved husband of the late Linda Young. Loving stepfather of David Sanderson. Dear brother of Alice Joly and Walter Gravestone (Lucille). He will also be missed by his cousin Margaret Morris and other cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Diabetes Association greatly appreciated. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 19, 2020