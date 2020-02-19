Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GRAVESTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Harold GRAVESTONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Harold GRAVESTONE Obituary
Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in his 78th year. Bob was the beloved husband of the late Linda Young. Loving stepfather of David Sanderson. Dear brother of Alice Joly and Walter Gravestone (Lucille). He will also be missed by his cousin Margaret Morris and other cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Diabetes Association greatly appreciated. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -