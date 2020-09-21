It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Bob on September 17, 2020 at 82 years of age. Loving husband of Mary (nee MacEachern) for 56 years. Cherished father of Cathy Fallows (Greg), Jennifer Pyne (Robert), Robert (Rachel) and the late Linda Brandie (Jason). Proud Papa of Ashley (Kevin), Heather, Alex, Tyler (Kirsten), Timothy, Emily, Sarah, Daphne, Vivian and Scarlett. Great grandfather of Preston, Cooper, Madelyn and Aspen. Dear brother of Betty Murphy (Pete) and predeceased by Rudy (Dorsey) and Louis (Mariam). Bob will be sadly missed by the MacEachern clan and many nieces, nephews and closest friend Ed Czapla and wife Margo. Bob graduated from the Ford Trade School as a Tool and Die Maker and retired from the Ford Motor Company after 43 years of dedicated service. He spent a further 7 years with Tri-Way Machine. He was a life member of the K of C Council # 4386, the Baysville Autumn Leaves Seniors and the Baysville Lions Club. He had a quirky sense of humour, a big heart and did what he could for anyone and everyone in need. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visitation and funeral services were held at Families First, 1065 Lauzon Rd., East Windsor, 519-969-5841 with interment at Heavenly Rest Cemetery. Share memories, video condolences, photos or make a donation at www.FamiliesFirst.ca