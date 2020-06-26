Robert passed away peacefully at his residence at Valley Stream Manor in Ottawa on June 23 after a long, fulfilling and accomplished life. Born on October 14, 1926 in Sprucedale, he was the son of Laurie and Rosalie Newman. He was predeceased in 2013 by his beloved wife, Dorothy Mary Thompson, daughter of John Alex and Elizabeth Alice Thompson of Lake of Bays. He will be dearly missed by son David and his wife Alice, daughter Susan and her husband Rob Fortin, grandchildren Samantha and Jason Corrigall, Jennifer Newman and Kier Martin, Alex Newman and Megan Sumiko Fulleringer, Dan Fortin and Zazu Myers, and Joe and Sarah Fortin. He was an adoring and adored Papapa to great-grandchildren Alistar Newman, Keiralese Martin and Evelyn Corrigall. He was very close to Dorothy's family, especially Lil and Don Boothby, Jessie and Jim Allen, and Janet and Neil Bionda and their families. In his professional career, Bob was a pioneer in special education, having served as Superintendent of Education in Simcoe (Barrie), East Parry Sound (Sundridge), and Niagara (Welland), and Principal / Teacher in Richmond Hill, CFS Edgar, North Bay, Timmins and Huntsville. He earned a BA from University of Western Ontario, MEd from University of Toronto and Inspector's and Superintendent's Certificates from OISE. Retired since 1980, he was a skilled woodworker and well-loved resident of Haystack Bay, Lake of Bays for over thirty years. He and Dorothy spent happy years at Muskoka Traditions and he enjoyed his last several years in Ottawa. Bob and his family are profoundly grateful to his care-giving and medical teams in both Huntsville and Ottawa. Any donations can be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation or a charity or arts organization of your choice. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.