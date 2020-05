You left us peaceful memories Your love is still our guide Although we cannot see you You're always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as He calls us one by one The chain will link again So long for now dear brother/uncle, Carol, David, Beatrice, John, Arleen, Ken, Janice, Sandra, Robert, Vance, Jonnel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store