Roger Barry Pilkey
1950 - 2020
Roger passed away after an 18-year battle with prostate cancer. Predeceased by parents Gordon and Nedra Pilkey of Burlington, Ontario. Survived by his daughter Lianne Jessica, precious granddaughter Willow Jeanty, son-in-law Trevor Johansen, brother Douglas, nephews Alan, Adam and niece Annie. Roger was educated at Appleby College and a graduate of Brock University. He loved living and working in Muskoka as a Real Estate Broker since 1984. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital who kept him enjoying life these last 18 years. Also, to the doctors and nurses at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. A special thank you to Barbara McLeod. Thank you to all Roger's many good friends from Port Carling who assisted in his care. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be shared through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
A good man with a beautiful soul and generous heart...soft spoken. A great honour knowing you. Even for so short time. God bless his beautiful soul. May he soar to an exalted destiny.
Dean TEJA
