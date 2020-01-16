|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ron Martin of Huntsville, December 22, 2019, at the age of 75 years. He passed with his loving wife of 55 years, Juanita and his family by his side. Ron was born July 21, 1944 in York Township, Toronto, Ont. Predeceased by his parents Pearl and Wilford Martin of Huntsville. Loving father of Jody (Kim), Judy (Len), Jason (Wendy), Jarrett (Pam). Grandchildren Laurie, Jamie, Melissa, Sam, Iris and Sydnei. Great grandchildren Christina and DJ. The love he had for his family had no bounds. Predeceased by his sister Sandra Joy. Lovingly remembered by his sister Shirley D'Amore (Larry) and his brother Richard Fordham. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Ron was well known for his work as an Autobody and Paint Repairer for many years in the Muskoka area. He discovered his love of music when he received his first guitar at the age of 14. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed many years of travelling and friendships in the motorcycle community. As a historical re-enactor, Ron participated in many events. After retiring Ron discovered the art of traditional wood carving. One of his favorite things to carve were Welsh Love spoons. As per Ron's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion branch 232, on Saturday May 23, 2020. Family and friends are invited to drop in between the hours of 1:00-4:00 pm. The Committal service will be held at Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery, 430 Muskoka Rd. 3N. Huntsville following the Celebration of Ron's Life. If desired memorial gifts to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Billingsley Funeral Home.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 16, 2020