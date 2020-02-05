Home

Rose Anne Steedman Obituary
Passed away at Hospice Simcoe on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Rose Anne beloved wife of Larry. Loving mother of Kim Audia and husband Andy and Jeremy and girlfriend Tanya. Proud grandma of Jacob. Daughter of Norman Cousins (Fran Cooper predeceased) and the late Shirley Cousins. Loved daughter-in-law of Ruth and the late Reid Steedman. Sister of Marg Craig and husband Brad. Missed by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Dr. Collins, Dr. Russell and all of the staff of Hospice Simcoe. A Celebration of Rose Anne's Life will be held at Hawk Ridge Golf & Country Club, 1151 Hurlwood Ln., Severn, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe, Mariposa House Hospice or the OSPCA Orillia Branch would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 5, 2020
