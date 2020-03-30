|
Ross Albert Taylor was born on March 29, 1927 in Toronto, Ontario to parents Carrol and Minnie (nee Smith) Taylor. Affectionately known as Sam to family and friends, passed away peacefully with Cheryl at his side on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Fairvern Nursing Home in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Cheryl Taylor (nee Collins) who he married on September 28, 1985. Survived by his first wife and loving friend, Jackie Taylor. Cherished father of Bonnie (Bob) Richardson, Darlene (Steve) Bennett and Ron Taylor. Stepfather of Shane (Annie) Oliver. Proud grandfather of Chad, Ryan, Tom, Sean and Jesse, great-grandfather of Aiden and step-great-grandfather of Noah. Sam will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sam was a technical engineer of a printing and packaging firm for 37 years. His hobbies included boating, building pine furniture and traveling, especially taking cruises to the Caribbean. A celebration of life will take place at later date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Fairvern Nursing Home www.fairvernnursinghome.ca Messages of condolence can be made at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 30, 2020