Ruby Delena Black
We are saddened to announce the passing of Ruby Delena Black on Monday, November 23, 2020, in her 97th year at Muskoka Shores in Gravenhurst. Born in Uxbridge, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Mary Emma Morton (King). She will be lovingly remembered by her children Bettie Byers (the late Bob), Barbara Drinkle (the late Scott), Beverley Ruppert (Norman), Robert Black (Debbie) and the late Lewis Black. Grandma Ruby will be deeply missed by her 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, as will the loss be felt by her many family and friends. Ruby was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Lewis Black. Her sense of humor and fun will be missed, and made her a joy to care for in the retirement home. The family wishes to send a special thank you for the love and support to the staff of Muskoka Shores. A visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Friday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery, Cannington. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhom.com Due to COVID-19 the facility is restricted to a 30 percent capacity, every guest attending must wear a mask or face covering and complete a screening process. For further updates please visit www.thebao.ca


Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
