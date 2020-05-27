Ruth Ada Morris
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 in her 89th year. She is survived by her loving husband John of 66 years. Loving mother to Debbie (Steve) Ovell, David (Susan) Morris, John (Brenda) Morris, and Jill (Joe) DeMars. Beloved grandmother of Michael (Neroli) Ovell, Scott (Amanda) Ovell, Tyler (Kara Lenehan) Morris, Zachary (Marlee) Morris, Joshua Morris, Jonathan (Shawna) Morris, Jaymee (Josh) Williams, Jessica DeMars, Jaclyn DeMars, Jordan (Sydnie) DeMars, and proud GG to Zoe and Ainsley Ovell, Bella and Jaxon DeMars, Lincoln Williams, and Leo Morris. Ruth is survived by her sister Lois Gammon and sister-in-law Darlene Woods. Ruth was born and raised in Severn Bridge, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Sidney and Donalda Woods, her brother Harold and brother-in-law Lynn. Ruth was a Life Member of Orillia Minor Lacrosse and an active member of Guardian Angels Parish. Due to current circumstances, private family visitation and burial at St. Michaels Cemetery in Orillia will take place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mariposa House Hospice or to Trillium Manor and will be received by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


