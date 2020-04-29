|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on April 27, 2020 at The Pines Long Term Care home in Bracebridge, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Lodge, loving mother to Kathryn Reid, (Jack Gibb), David Lodge and Steven Lodge, (Mary). A wonderful game loving Grandma to Robyn, (Ryan), Tobin (Romany), Samantha (Brad) and Travis. Proud Great Grandma to Catcher, Claea and Sly. Ruth was well loved for her handwork, knitting, sewing, rug hooking, quilting and upholstering. She was an active member of the United Church and a constant volunteer in her communities. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Pines Support Committee would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 29, 2020