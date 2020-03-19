Home

Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Ruth Eveleen Bennett


1922 - 2020
Ruth Eveleen Bennett
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Muskoka Landing Long Term Care in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Bennett. Loving mother of Douglas (Lynne) Bennett, Catherine (Larry) Holditch and the late Gary (Glenda) Bennett. Cherished grandmother of Ian (Angela), Chris and Derek (Dallas). Proud great-grandmother of Kalen, Rowan, Lachlan and a new great-grandson on his way. A descendent of the original settlers of Muskoka, Ruth was born on October 13, 1922 in Dwight, Ontario to parents Melville Munroe of Dwight, Ontario and Edith (nee Matthias) Munroe of Matthiasville, Ontario. As an active member of the community, Ruth volunteered with the Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, was a member of Club 55 and the Muskoka Seniors. Ruth kept active by bowling on two separate leagues and enjoyed acting as host to many bingo nights with friends and family. While living at Roger's Cove, Ruth was known to be the resident seamstress offering her skills to the many residents. In keeping with Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation or Hospice Huntsville. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
