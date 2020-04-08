|
Peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Carlyn and Sheldon Harbridge, Dennis and Karen Harbridge, Rita and Gary Mansi, and Doreen and Raymond Oates. Cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her 10 brothers and sisters. She will be lovingly remembered by all for her beauty grace and her profound love for the lord. Peggy dedicated her life to her family and was an active and proud supporter in the lives of those that she loved. Her influence reached many in her immediate and distant family and in her community and she will be remembered for always singing with a smile on her face. She loved nothing more than to share the tightest most loving hugs. She will occupy a very special place in all our hearts. So very loved and will be missed each and every day. Due to the ongoing pandemic there will not be a service at this time.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 8, 2020