1942 - 03
Sandra Gostick Obituary
Peacefully at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of the late Errol. Loving mother of Albert, Bruce (Melinda), Janet (Ian), Dawn (Darrell), Johanna (Darrell). Cherished by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. Dear sister of Matthew, June and Heather. Predeceased by her sister Nancy. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to the First Muskoka Congregational Christian Church would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
