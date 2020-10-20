1/1
Sandra Marie THOMPSON
1943 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at age 77. Beloved wife of Leo Lebert of Utterson. Predeceased by husband Wayne Gautier. Loving mother of Marshall Thompson (Evelyn) & Wesley Thompson. Step-mother to Shane Gautier, Joel Gautier and Melonie Moore & PJ Lebert. Grandmother to Addison & Garrett Thompson and Courtney Moore. Dear sister to Sheila, Wendy & the late Sharlene, Larry, Calvin & Richard. A private interment service was held at Stephenson Cemetery, Port Sydney. For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider Women's College Hospital to honour Sandra. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
