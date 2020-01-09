Home

Sandro "Sandy" RUBINATO

Sandro "Sandy" RUBINATO Obituary
Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on December 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Sandy was the loving husband of Kathleen "Alice" for 62 years. Father of Michael (Tammy) of Caledon and Paul (Diane) of Gravenhurst. Grandfather of Shelby (Kyle) of Gravenhurst and Taylor (Sunny) of Toronto. Fondly remembered by many friends and family for his good humor and wit. The Rubinato family would like to express their extreme gratitude for the excellent care Sandy received from the staff at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Muskoka Shores Retirement Residence and the Care Partners. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers condolences for the family may be posted at www.cavillfuneralhome.com.
