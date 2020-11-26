It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden and tragic passing of our loving daughter. Sarah is survived by her sisters- Claire and Abby as well as her brother Eoin. All of us will miss her so very, very deeply. Even in this time of loss we are eternally grateful to her partner Karl Boisvert. His love and support of Sarah helped to make her last years some of her very best. They shared a beautiful home in Kelowna B.C. surrounded by the majesty of the mountains that she loved so much. If you would like to share in Sarah's unending care for those that are suffering physically or mentally please make a donation to any of Sarah's favourite charities:- The Hospital for Sick Children (Toronto), the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), or any local not-for-profit organisation helping those in need. Sarah's ashes will be spread at a private family ceremony later this month. We will announce a public celebration of life around the time of Sarah's birthday next spring. Rest easy honey. With love forever, Mom and Dad Xox



