Sharon Mae HAUCK
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1951 - 2020 Sharon passed away suddenly at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at age 69. Beloved wife of Albin of Bracebridge. Loving mother of Sheryl (John Goldthorp), Robert (Tina), Allan (Charlene) and Brent (Madeleine). Proud grandmother of David (Emily), Andrew (Shelby), Shelby (Brittany), Abby, Gabby, Alexa, Christian, Tehya, Evan, Kayla, Erika, Tara, Kristen, and the late Daniel. Great-grandmother to Saoirse. Dear sister to John, Marge, Carol and the late Gladys, Joe and Bob. A private service will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home. Visitation for friends will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 by appointment only. Please call the funeral home between 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, Monday - Friday, to book an appointment to visit with the Hauck family. Donations made to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved