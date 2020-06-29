1951 - 2020 Sharon passed away suddenly at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at age 69. Beloved wife of Albin of Bracebridge. Loving mother of Sheryl (John Goldthorp), Robert (Tina), Allan (Charlene) and Brent (Madeleine). Proud grandmother of David (Emily), Andrew (Shelby), Shelby (Brittany), Abby, Gabby, Alexa, Christian, Tehya, Evan, Kayla, Erika, Tara, Kristen, and the late Daniel. Great-grandmother to Saoirse. Dear sister to John, Marge, Carol and the late Gladys, Joe and Bob. A private service will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home. Visitation for friends will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 by appointment only. Please call the funeral home between 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, Monday - Friday, to book an appointment to visit with the Hauck family. Donations made to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 29, 2020.