Shelagh COLUMBUS

Shelagh COLUMBUS Obituary
Peacefully at home in Huntsville after a long illness, Shelagh passed away on March 24, 2020. Shelagh was a loving wife to the late Charlie Columbus and devoted mother to the late Shawn Clarke (Margaret), Christopher Clarke and Sarah Clarke. As a cherished Grandma She to Jack, Luke, Nick, Brian and Andrew and beloved auntie and friend, she will be dearly missed by so many. A celebration of Shelagh's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hospice Huntsville or a local food bank.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 27, 2020
