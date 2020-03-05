|
|
Sherry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Huntsville Hospice in her 83rd year. She will be remembered by Don McVittie, husband of 36 years and continuing companion to this day. Sherry was the loving mother of David McVittie (Paula), Carol McVittie, and the late Michael McVittie (survived by Maureen). Cherished Gran of Emma and the late Kurtis. Survived by her sisters Betty Bowes (Al), Carolyn Nelson (Howard) and Lynda Coad (predeceased by Paul). Sherry was predeceased by her sister Geraldine Hitchcock and her husband Paul as well as sister-in-law Jacklyn Poland (Danny). Sherry will be lovingly remembered and missed by her many nieces and nephews. In her day, Sherry was a strong and competitive athlete, a hard worker and businesswoman, an avid and eclectic reader, an artistic talent, a gracious hostess, and always an elegant lady. She loved the outdoors - the lakes, the rivers, the waterfalls, the trails, the campfires and the garden. She walked everywhere (seriously) and was always up for adventures of all sorts - travels abroad and any excuse for a get together. She especially savoured all those many good times with loving family and wonderful friends. She was an anchor for many. 'Safe crossing to distant shores dear Sherry. The paddle is done'. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Dr. Kotchetkov of Barrie, the staff of SMMH, Drs Martin and Deckert and the palliative home care team, Dr. Harold and the Algonquin Grace Hospice Huntsville staff, and Paula for her gentle and attentive home service. The warm embrace of their care and compassion surrounded us all in these last times. We are grateful. In keeping with Sherry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 starting at 1:00 p.m. at Pasta Tree & Smokehouse Restaurant (located inside Quality Inn and Suites, Bracebridge, ON). The family looks forward to remembering with you. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sherry can be made to Hospice Huntsville, Hospice Muskoka or to SMMH. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 5, 2020