Sandy Boyce of Brackenrig passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in her 80th year. Sandy was born at Bourlamaque Quebec in the spring of 1941 and attended Elementary and Secondary School in Port Carling. She began her training as a nurse at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia in 1959 and graduated in 1962. She worked in various hospitals in southern Ontario including Scarborough General, Humber Memorial and Ajax/Pickering. She began a 27-year career at the Bracebridge hospital in July of 1970. During this time, she worked in emergency and geriatrics and became supervisor of the North Wing. Upon her retirement in April 1997 she continued to serve as a nurse on ground and air ambulances. A staunch supporter of the church, Sandy was a long-time member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Port Carling and of Zion Presbyterian Church in Torrance Ontario. Her music interests started in early childhood and continued throughout her life. Sandy played organ and piano in the church for many years; she reveled in sharing her joyous gifts of music with friends, family, and congregations, touching many families with her music at weddings, baptisms and funerals. The daughter of George and Shirley Pelletier (both deceased), Sandy was the eldest of four siblings. Georgia (deceased), Michael, and Christa. Sandy is survived by Jim, her loving husband of 58 years, by sons Peter (Suzanne) and Bruce (Joanne), and grandchildren Walker and Koral. Sandy loved butterflies, hummingbirds and was particularly fond of her cats and the deer that would appear in the early mornings at her home. She had a talent for sewing and rug-making and loved to travel and be on or near the water. She was never afraid of hard work and always had a kind, uplifting word for those around her. Her talents, kindnesses and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. The family wish to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the generosity, care and support they have received from many during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sandy to your favourite charity or to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital would be most welcomed. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.