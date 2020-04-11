|
It is with profound sadness that we announce Shirley's passing at the Pine Crest Nursing Home, Bobcaygeon on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late James Bruce Kitching (2017). Loving mother of Richard (Anna Marie) and Bruce (Karin). Cherished grandmother of Peggy, Peter and Elizabeth. Predeceased by her parents Richard Ceaser and Anna Cruikshank. Dear sister of Ellen (Reg) Dirstien. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, by her friends and neighbours. In keeping with Shirley's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place later. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or the Hospice Huntsville would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 11, 2020