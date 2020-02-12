|
|
After a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease we lost a loving wife, mother and grandmother on February 8, 2020. Shirley Beatrice Ellis (nee Goodfellow) passed away quietly at Muskoka Shores, Gravenhurst. Shirley will be greatly missed by her husband of 61 years, Murray Ellis, her children, Linda (the late Rick) Bell, Tim (Carol), Stephen (Mary) and Judy (Mark) Hillman; her grandchildren, Kyle, Nathan (Shelby), Ashley (Kyle) Cuss, Joshua (Joy), Greg, Bradley, Megan and James (Stephanie); and her three great-grandchildren. Shirley was the daughter of the late Leslie and Pearl Goodfellow (nee Walker) and daughter-in-law to the late Jack and Evelyn Ellis. She was predeceased by her brothers Gerald, Donald and Douglas, sister-in-law Lenore Goodfellow and brother-in-law Donald Armstrong. She is survived by her brother Alf (Carol), her sister Alice and sisters-n-law Lynda and Millie. Shirley was born on July 2, 1939 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. She married the love of her life Murray Ellis on April 11, 1958 and they spent the last 61 years enjoying time with each other raising their four children, spoiling their grandchildren whenever possible and traveling. Shirley leaves a large hole in her family's hearts but with great memories for each and every one of them. As per Shirley's request, there will be no funeral and cremation has taken place. A spring interment and celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society Bracebridge or South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation in Shirley's memory. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 12, 2020