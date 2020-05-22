With deep pain in our hearts we wish to announce that on May 17, 2020, Shirley passed away peacefully in her sleep at Queenstone Place in Niagara Falls, Ontario. She was 85 years old. Born in Carrot River, Saskatchewan to the late Jack and Ruby Rowan, Shirley came to Niagara Falls in her early teens and lived a full and vibrant life as a member of the community. An employee of the A&P store in Stamford Centre for over 35 years she was a fun loving and pragmatic person having a positive influence on the people she met and sustained a lifetime full of friendships. Shirley loved a game of Cribbage or Euchre but was a challenging competitor and won many games, however, Thursday night poker games was a favorite time for her. Her optimism and strength came through her faith, being an active member in the Stamford Presbyterian Church in Niagara Falls. Despite her hectic schedule, family was Shirley's passion and delight. She grew up spending summers and vacations at the summer cottage with family. Most of all Shirley loved her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well throughout the years. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Shirley is predeceased by her husband Ludwig Ottmann, and son Butch Morningstar. She is survived by her children Lynda Bowman (Bruce), Carol Morningstar, David Morningstar (Carol), Bill Morningstar (Terry) and Susan Ottmann, daughter-in-law Leslie Symes, cousins Lynda Vanderaa, Heather and brother Bob Rowan. Her grandchildren: Erica (Alan) Medlar, Nathan (Mandy) Bowman, Rowan (Anna Marie) Bowman, Derek (Vicky) Morningstar, Andrea (Shaun) Clegg, Danielle, Shannon, and Maddison Ottmann-Baker, Kyle and Robyn Morningstar. We will miss Gramma "O" with all of our hearts. Great-grandchildren: Owen and Mya Morningstar, Bryant Medlar, Asher Bowman, Sullivan Ottmann, Acelyn and Olivia Bowman. Her nephew Robert Rowan, and nieces Gladys and Linda Rowan, and their mother Grace will miss their visits and phone calls. With much gratitude going to the Queenstone Place Retirement staff for all of their support and care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store