1/1
Janet P. (Sloan) Pritchard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved partner of Bill Cardiff. Devoted Mom of Robbie Pritchard (Jacynthe) and Amy Pritchard (James). Grandma of Adam, Rachel, Marley, Dylan, and Makayla. Daughter of the late Gordon and Dora Sloan. Sister of the late Malcom Sloan (Sheila) and John Sloan (late Pat). Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of life at Trinity United Church, 290 Muskoka Rd., Gravenhurst, Ont., masks are required, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 pm until 3 pm. An interment will follow this gathering, at Lakeview Cemetery, 230 Wagner St., Gravenhurst.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved