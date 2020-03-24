|
|
Passed peacefully with his children at his side on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Hospice Huntsville in his 89th year. Stanley was born on October 19, 1931 to Arthur and Minnie Lupton of Huntsville, Ontario. Married to Sandra Lupton (nee Grozelle) who predeceased Stanley on March 8, 2011. Beloved father of Shelley, Kevin and Wayne (Kimberly) Lupton. Proud grandfather of Evan, Mitchell, Holly and Bently. Dear brother of Lorna (dec. Ray) Knott. Predeceased by his siblings Bill (Bertha) and Jean (Doug). Stanley will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stan had a great love for the outdoors where he spent time with friends especially at the Hunt Camp. Stan was always proud to have been apart of the innovative construction of the Avro Arrow prior to it being decommissioned in 1959. Stan would later work at Kimberly-Clark for 25 years. In keeping with Stan's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer and later laid to rest beside Sandra. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Hospice Huntsville, www.hospicehuntsville.com. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 24, 2020