|
|
GRANT, Stephanie Catherine It is with heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of Stephanie on Friday, March 27, 2020 in her 40th year. Stephanie was the beloved mother of Graydon, the much loved and forever cherished daughter of John "Jack" Grant and she will always be remembered in the hearts of her sister Melissa (John) Hall and Erica. Dear aunt of Isaac, Cory and Justin and great-aunt of Lydia, Ryder and Hunter. Daughter of Sharon Johnson. In keeping with the family's wishes a Celebration of Stephanie's Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Stephanie may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 4, 2020